Person airlifted to LUH following incident near Termon

A multi-agency rescue operation was initiated last night after a person was injured near Termon.

Emergency services, including the fire service, National Ambulance Service and the Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter, along with Donegal Mountain Rescue were tasked to the scene at Lower Lough Salt at around 9pm.

Donegal Mountain Rescue assisted the fire and ambulance service in transferring the casualty to the Rescue 118 helicopter.

The person was then airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital shortly after 10pm.