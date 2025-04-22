St. Mary’s Church was a place of many fond memories – Monsignor Kevin Gillespie

The Diocesan Administrator of the Raphoe Diocese, Monsignor Kevin Gillespie says the news of St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg burning down overwhelmed him.
The blaze broke out at around 4 am yesterday morning.
Despite efforts from the fire service, the building was totally destroyed.
Investigations are continuing today to determine the cause of the fire.
A native of Gweedore, Monsignor Gillespie told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon Show that the church held many memories for himself and the community:
