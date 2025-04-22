Two teenagers assaulted in Ballybofey

Investigations are continuing after two teenagers were assaulted in Ballybofey.

Both were allegedly attacked in the Lower Main Street area on Wednesday evening last.

A female teenager is believed to have been assaulted by a male teenager in an alleyway at the side of the old cinema building, leading to St Vincent’s Close in the Lower Main Street area of Ballybofey on Wednesday last between 6:30pm and 7pm.

Meanwhile, a male teenager has alleged that he was assaulted by a group of female teenagers at the same location and during the same period.

Gardai say none of the injuries sustained are believed to be life-threatening in nature.

Anyone who witnessed the attacks is urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardai are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage to make it available.