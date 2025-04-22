Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Two teenagers assaulted in Ballybofey

Investigations are continuing after two teenagers were assaulted in Ballybofey.

Both were allegedly attacked in the Lower Main Street area on Wednesday evening last.

A female teenager is believed to have been assaulted by a male teenager in an alleyway at the side of the old cinema building, leading to St Vincent’s Close in the Lower Main Street area of Ballybofey on Wednesday last between 6:30pm and 7pm.

Meanwhile, a male teenager has alleged that he was assaulted by a group of female teenagers at the same location and during the same period.

Gardai say none of the injuries sustained are believed to be life-threatening in nature.

Anyone who witnessed the attacks is urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.

Gardai are also appealing to anyone with dash cam footage to make it available.

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 April 2025
Termon Rescue 118
News

Person airlifted to LUH following incident near Termon

22 April 2025
Uisce Éireann tackling leakage
News

Works to reduce water supply disruption in Raphoe completed

22 April 2025
luh logo
News

LUH third most overcrowded hospital today

22 April 2025
Advertisement

