Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers INTO Executive Aine McGinley joins Greg to discuss some of the key topics from the INTO annual congress in Galway. We chat to Joe whose bother Adam took his own life after presenting at Galway University Hospital with a mental health crisis:

ATU President Dr Orla Flynn explains the delay on the rollout of veterinary courses at ATU and other issues, we launch Highland Radio’s Community Hero Awards 2025 and we discuss the recent major traffic delays in Letterkenny:

On Wellness Wednesday, Sorcha McElchar explains how she over came a number of chronic health conditions including an autoimmune disease to become a qualified nutritionist, Chris has business news and we chat to Eamonn Sweeney author of the very well received book ‘The Last Ditch’:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 23rd

23 April 2025
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer campaigner and Donegal TDs meet with management at LUH

23 April 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight water conservation measures announced for Lifford, Raphoe and Convoy

23 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court following Derry parade

23 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, April 23rd

23 April 2025
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cancer campaigner and Donegal TDs meet with management at LUH

23 April 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Overnight water conservation measures announced for Lifford, Raphoe and Convoy

23 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in court following Derry parade

23 April 2025
IFA logo
News

Webinar for farmers on Fair Deal scheme to be held next week

23 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube