Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



If you missed Wednesday's live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers INTO Executive Aine McGinley joins Greg to discuss some of the key topics from the INTO annual congress in Galway. We chat to Joe whose bother Adam took his own life after presenting at Galway University Hospital with a mental health crisis:

ATU President Dr Orla Flynn explains the delay on the rollout of veterinary courses at ATU and other issues, we launch Highland Radio’s Community Hero Awards 2025 and we discuss the recent major traffic delays in Letterkenny:

On Wellness Wednesday, Sorcha McElchar explains how she over came a number of chronic health conditions including an autoimmune disease to become a qualified nutritionist, Chris has business news and we chat to Eamonn Sweeney author of the very well received book ‘The Last Ditch’: