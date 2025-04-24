46 people on a trolley at LUH – INMO

Letterkenny University Hospital remains one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today.

46 patients are currently without a bed at the hospital, making it the second most overcrowded, according to the latest INMO Trolley Watch report.

10 people are on a trolley in the hospital’s Emergency Department, with a further 36 waiting on a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

Yesterday, elective procedures were cancelled at Letterkenny University Hospital due to the high volume of people presenting at the Emergency Department.

437 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals across the country today.