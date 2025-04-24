Almost €85,000 raised to date to rebuild St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg

Almost €85,000 has been raised to date to rebuild St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg.

The Church was burned to the ground after a fire broke out in the early hours of Easter Monday.

A GoFundMe page was set up earlier this week in the aftermath of the fire which has received over €58,000 in donations.

Organiser, Mary Coyle says support has been flooding in from across the world:

Meanwhile, a fundraising concert is being held this weekend.

Daniel O’Donnell, Moya Brennan, Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh and a host of local artists will take to the stage on Saturday at 7pm at Teach Paidi Oig in Crolly.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Daniel O’Donnell says the Church was at the heart of the local community who have been left devastated: