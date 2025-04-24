Donegal cancer services campaigner vows to take campaign to highest level

A Donegal cancer services campaigner has vowed to take her campaign to the highest level to secure the facilities that are needed to provide adequate cancer care in Donegal.

Roseena Doherty met with Letterkenny University Hospital management and staff yesterday, along with a number of public representatives and other cancer campaigners.

Ms Doherty has long been calling for cancer facilities at the hospital to be upgraded to meet the increase in demand.

She told today’s Nine til Noon Show that those with the power to make a change need to open their eyes to the situation in Letterkenny: