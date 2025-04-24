Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Drugs and cash seized during search in Derry

Police in Derry have seized suspected drugs with an estimated street value of close to £28,000 and approximately £60,000 in cash during a search in the city today.

The search, which took place in the Foyle Road area earlier today, led to the discovery of suspected Class A and Class B drugs, along with drug-related paraphernalia.

A large quantity of fireworks was also seized.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of drugs with intent to supply, and possessing criminal property. He remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

In a statement this afternoon, Chief Inspector Cathal Pearce said police are working every day to tackle the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs and will continue to do this to disrupt and prevent those involved in drug-related activity.

Such people, he added, bring nothing but harm to the most vulnerable within our communities.

