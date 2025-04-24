IFPO calling for urgent reform of sea fisheries legislation

The Irish Fish Producers’ Organisation is calling for an urgent reform of sea fisheries legislation.

It’s after a Donegal-based skipper was recently acquitted of charges of failing to accurately record his catch, based on a lack of fundamental evidence, in a case brought by the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority.

The IFPO says immediate action to address perceived flaws in the current regulatory framework is needed.

Aodh O’Donnell, CEO of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation, says the current process must be reviewed to ensure it is in line with European regulations: