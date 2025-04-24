Occupants of house left badly shaken after windows smashed with hammer in Coleraine

The occupants of a house in Coleraine have been left badly shaken after a number of windows of the property were smashed with a hammer in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man is believed to have approached the house in the Lambeth Way area at around 1:05am, smashing three windows with a hammer, before fleeing the scene.

The man and woman who were inside at the time were uninjured.

Police are appealing to anyone who observed any suspicious activity in the area or a man wearing dark clothing and a face covering, acting suspiciously, to get in touch.