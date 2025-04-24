Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon.

We chat to Aodh O’Donnell of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation who is calling for an urgent reform of sea fisheries legislation after a recent acquittal of a Donegal skipper in court. Cancer Campaigner Roseena Doherty gives an update on this weeks meeting with LUH management and politicians on cancer services:

Gary McCrosson joins Greg to discuss a fundraiser to send his son Zach to the Netherlands for lifesaving treatment, there are calls for shops to supply products for cancer patients and we hear of the establishment of new community councils:

The IFA calls on farmers to resist efforts by factories to reduce been prices, Derek talks traffic in Letterkenny and Daniel O’Donnell is on the show to discuss this weekend’s fundraising concert to help rebuild St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg: