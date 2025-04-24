Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We chat to Aodh O’Donnell of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation who is calling for an urgent  reform of sea fisheries legislation after a recent acquittal of a Donegal skipper in court. Cancer Campaigner Roseena Doherty gives an update on this weeks meeting with LUH management and politicians on cancer services:

Gary McCrosson joins Greg to discuss a fundraiser to send his son Zach to the Netherlands for lifesaving treatment, there are calls for shops to supply products for cancer patients and we hear of the establishment of new community councils:

The IFA calls on farmers to resist efforts by factories to reduce been prices, Derek talks traffic in Letterkenny and Daniel O’Donnell is on the show to discuss this weekend’s fundraising concert to help rebuild St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg:

Building Works
News

Slight drop in new home completions in Donegal

24 April 2025
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 April 2025
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost €85,000 raised to date to rebuild St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg

24 April 2025
News

Police hunt driver who fled towards Donegal border

24 April 2025
