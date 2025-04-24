Police hunt driver who fled towards Donegal border

Police in Derry are on the hunt for a motorist who fled towards the Donegal border last night after a police chase.

A black Audi was observed in the William Street area at around 9:45pm. It subsequently emerged that the vehicle was uninsured.

As Police attempted to stop the motorist, they sped off towards Lecky Road before travelling onto the Lone Moor Road and Letterkenny Road.

In a further attempt to slow the vehicle down and bring it to a stop, a stinger device was deployed.

However, the vehicle mounted the kerb on the wrong side of the road, and the driver continued in the direction of the border.

When the vehicle initially failed to stop for police, it collided with another vehicle, causing damage to the paintwork and a tyre.

Police are appealing to anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them on 101.