PSNI investigate theft at jewellery premises in Omagh

Police are appealing for information following a theft at a commercial premises in Omagh last evening.

Shortly after 5.05, two men entered a jewellery store in the Kevlin Avenue area, taking a number of items, including high-value jewellery, before exiting the premises and leaving in a silver-coloured car.

The suspects were described as being in their mid-30s, with one of them of slim-build with short dark hair, wearing a black coat and white trousers.

The second had a beard, and was wearing a white hat and blue jeans.

The PSNI say enquiries are ongoing and officers would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, to contact them.