Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

PSNI investigate theft at jewellery premises in Omagh

Police are appealing for information following a theft at a commercial premises in Omagh last evening.

Shortly after 5.05, two men entered a jewellery store in the Kevlin Avenue area, taking a number of items, including high-value jewellery, before exiting the premises and leaving in a silver-coloured car.

The suspects were described as being in their mid-30s, with one of them of slim-build with short dark hair, wearing a black coat and white trousers.

The second had a beard, and was wearing a white hat and blue jeans.

The PSNI say enquiries are ongoing and officers would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, to contact them.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

strand road psni
Top Stories, News

Drugs and cash seized during search in Derry

24 April 2025
hillsborough castle
Top Stories, News

British Irish Intergovernmental Conference meeting in Hillsborough Castle

24 April 2025
candle
Top Stories, News

Woman dies in Mayo collision

24 April 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

PSNI investigate theft at jewellery premises in Omagh

24 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

strand road psni
Top Stories, News

Drugs and cash seized during search in Derry

24 April 2025
hillsborough castle
Top Stories, News

British Irish Intergovernmental Conference meeting in Hillsborough Castle

24 April 2025
candle
Top Stories, News

Woman dies in Mayo collision

24 April 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News

PSNI investigate theft at jewellery premises in Omagh

24 April 2025
Building Works
News

Slight drop in new home completions in Donegal

24 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube