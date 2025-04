There’s been a slight drop in the number of new dwelling completions in Donegal.

In the first quarter of this year, 121 new homes were completed in the county, down almost 5% compared to the same period in 2024.

The highest concentration of new builds was in the Glenties Local Electoral area while the lowest was in Buncrana, according to data published today by the Central Statistics Office.

Nationally, nearly 6,000 new dwellings were completed in the first three months of this year.