This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly talks League of Ireland football with former Finn Harps Captain Gavin Cullen, 92 All Ireland winner Tony Boyle looks forward to Donegal’s clash with Down in the Ulster Championship semi final, there’s Donegal and Tyrone reaction from the semi finals of the Ulster U20 Championship, Neil Martin is on the countdown to the NW10K and we speak with European Kickboxing Champion Liam Grant ahead of this weekend’s Irish Open.