5% decrease in opposite-sex marriages in Donegal in 2024

There’s been a drop in the number of opposite-sex marriages registered in Donegal.

857 marriages were registered in the county in 2024, down 5% on the previous year.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office show an increase in humanist and other religious denomination ceremonies in the county.

The number of humanist ceremonies in Donegal was up 14% last year compared to 2023, while other religious denomination ceremonies rose 51%.

Couples opting for Roman Catholic ceremonies dropped 10% in 2024.

Meanwhile, Church of Ireland marriages were down 20%, civil ceremonies down 2%, and the number of Spiritualist Union of Ireland ceremonies decreased 8% between 2023 and 2024.