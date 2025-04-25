Cllrs Niamh Kennnedy and Lilian Seenoi-Barr receive honorary doctorates in US

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Niamh Kennedy and the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr have been awarded Honorary Doctoral degrees from Worcester State University in Massachusetts.

The honorary degrees are in recognition of their outstanding contributions to civic leadership, community engagement, and cross-border collaboration as part of The North West Tertiary Education Cluster which comprises Atlantic Technological University (ATU) , Ulster University (UU) , North West Regional College (NWRC) and Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB).

The North West Tertiary Education Cluster was established to foster greater coherence and collaboration in the education and skills provision across the region and enhance the educational landscape and contribute to the economic and social development of the North West City Region. The cluster has the support and collaboration of the two Councils of Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council who are leading partners in the North West Strategic Growth Partnership that brings together the two local authorities alongside further and higher education providers, and representatives from the NI Executive Office and the Irish Government to foster regional growth.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr. Niamh Kennedy said “I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from Worcester State University. The honorary degree reflects not only my own personal commitment but also the collective efforts of our region in building stronger, more cohesive cross-border partnerships. This honour highlights the ongoing importance of collaboration between the North West Tertiary Education Cluster and the wider community. Together, we are fostering a more inclusive and prosperous future for our region. Worcester State University’s dedication to academic excellence and community engagement aligns closely with our values, and it’s a privilege to be acknowledged by such an esteemed institution.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Barr said it was a huge honour and privilege to be recognised by the university. She said: “The conferral of the honorary degrees underscores the strong and growing connections between Worcester State University and the regions of Derry and Strabane and County Donegal. It also highlights the importance of international cooperation and the positive impact of dedicated civic leadership. I am proud that my commitment to fostering growth, promoting community cohesion and championing social justice, equality and human rights has been instrumental in building bridges across communities. Worcester State University is a vibrant, student-centred public university committed to academic excellence, community engagement, and preparing students for success in a diverse and global society and it is a fantastic honour for me to receive an honorary degree from this education centre of excellence.”

President of Worchester State University, Barry M. Maloneys said: “We are deeply honoured to recognise Mayor Barr and Cathaoirleach Kennedy with honorary degrees – Doctorates of Humane Letters, honoris causa, – and formally acknowledge their dedication to public service and their commitment to fostering positive relationships across borders align perfectly with the values of Worcester State University. Their work serves as an inspiration to our students and the wider community. Our university has a very longstanding and positive working relationship with ATU, Ulster University and the wider education cluster and the honorary degrees awarded today further cement our commitment to fostering that connection.”