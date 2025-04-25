DCC’s Economic Development Team briefs members on plans to promote investment and relocation

Donegal County Council’s Economic Development Team says a number of initiatives are underway to promote the county as a potential focus of investment, as well as an attractive place in which to live.

An update was presented recently to meetings of the council’s five Municipal Districts.

At present, the council is progressing work to develop a new brochure promoting the value proposition for inward investment in Donegal, and highlighting the county as a great place to live, work, study and do business. The intention is that the brochure will be available in print and digital format.

The team is also working on an Inward Investment/Relocation Campaign with marketing agency BigO, which will include a new hero video, short videos/reels, social media and website promotion of County Donegal.

This campaign will be a follow-on campaign building upon the success of the previous #MovetoDonegal relocation campaign.

The Donegal Tech Advocates group launched earlier this month to promote, grow and empower the dynamic and innovative tech sector across the county is also rampoing up, with the next event taking place at the Letterkenny Public Services Centre on May 1st.

More info on Donegal Tech Advocates available HERE