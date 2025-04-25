Donegal name unchanged team for Ulster Semi-Final clash with Down

Donegal have named an unchanged starting fifteen for this Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final clash with Down in Clones.

Shaun Patton starts in goals while Finnbarr Roarty, Brendan McCole and Peadar Mogan make up the full-back line.

Ryan McHugh, Stephen McMenamin and Ciaran Moore are the half-backs as Hugh McFadden and Michael Langan are set to start in midfield.

The half-forward line will be Daire O’Baoil, Ciaran Thompson and Shane O’Donnell, with Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy and Conor O’Donnell named as the front three.

Jason McGee, Jamie Brennan, Aaron Doherty and Oisin Gallen, who all came off the bench last weekend against Monaghan, have all been included as substitutes once again.

The injured Caolan McGonagle is still not fit enough to make the match-day squad but has been included in an extended panel.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 3pm.