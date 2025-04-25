Donegal priest remembers Pope Francis as someone who spoke personally to everyone

A Donegal priest has remembered Pope Francis as someone who spoke personally to everyone.

Monsignor Eamonn McLaughlin, a native of Downings, is a Canon of the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, where the late Pope has chosen as his final resting place.

He will be in attendance, along with other Canons and 40 chosen guests, at the papal funeral tomorrow in the Basilica.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Monsignor McLaughlin recalled the kindness of Pope Francis during a difficult time in his personal life: