Fifth defeat of the season for Derry City

Derry City have been beaten 2-1 by Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the RSC this evening.

A goal in each half from Darragh Leahy and Padraig Amond did the damage, with Liam Boyce pulling one back for the Candy Stripes deep into injury time as Derry suffered their fifth defeat of the season.

Tonight’s result on the south-coast leaves Tiernan Lynch’s side in 7th spot in the league table, while Waterford move up to 8th.

In other Premier Division games, Bohemians scored twice in injury time to defeat St.Patrick’s Athletic 2-1, Galway defeated Drogheda United 2-1 at Eamon Deacy Park and Shamrock Rovers drew 2-2 with champions Shelbourne.

Derry City’s next game is a battle with Shels next Friday at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.