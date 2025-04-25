Homelessness figures rising again in the North West

There’s been a 7% rise in the number of people accessing homelessness services in the North West.

According to homelessness figures for March which have just been published by the Department of Housing, 169 people accessed emergency accommodation in the region, compared to 158 in February.

In Donegal, the figure was 67, an 11.5% increase on the previous month.

The number of families homeless in the North West at the end of March was 19, a rise of three, with 42 dependent children, one less than February.

Nationally, 15 thousand 418 people were accessing emergency accommodation at the end of March.

That’s an increase of 40 on the previous month and a new record.