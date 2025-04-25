Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Huge increase in Airbnbs in Donegal

There’s been an almost 50% increase in the number of Airbnb listings in Donegal.

A new report from the ESRI shows coastal areas, near tourist hotspots, such as Glenties in Donegal, have a high ratio of Airbnb listings compared to private rental properties, based on figures between 2019 and 2023.

The body, however, says there is no evidence linking increases in short-term letting activity to falls in new long-term rental tenancies.

Dr Rachel Slaymaker from the ESRI says research shows there is a disconnect between short-term lets and falls in new rental tenancy registrations:

Top Stories

Ireland
Audio, News

Donegal County Councillor believes ongoing United Ireland conversations are positive

25 April 2025
candle
News

Teenage girl dies after car plunges into river in Co Tipperary

25 April 2025
EPA
News

Two Donegal sites included on EPA’s National Priority Sites 2024

25 April 2025
oil-tank
News

Traces of home heating oil detected in sewer in Milford

25 April 2025
