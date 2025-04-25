Huge increase in Airbnbs in Donegal

There’s been an almost 50% increase in the number of Airbnb listings in Donegal.

A new report from the ESRI shows coastal areas, near tourist hotspots, such as Glenties in Donegal, have a high ratio of Airbnb listings compared to private rental properties, based on figures between 2019 and 2023.

The body, however, says there is no evidence linking increases in short-term letting activity to falls in new long-term rental tenancies.

Dr Rachel Slaymaker from the ESRI says research shows there is a disconnect between short-term lets and falls in new rental tenancy registrations: