Letterkenny University Hospital remains one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country for a fourth day in a row.

There has been a drop in the number of patients without a bed at the hospital, with 29 people on a trolley today, making it the third most overcrowded.

The latest INMO Trolley Watch report shows 14 patients on a trolley in the hospital’s Emergency Department and 15 on a ward elsewhere in the hospital.

Nationally, 367 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals.