The new season gets underway this weekend in the north-west.

Saturday’s opening day Long’s SuperValu league programme is headlined by the clash of old foes Brigade and 2024 Premier 1 champions Donemana at Beechgrove.

St. Johnston are away to Bonds Glen in their Section 2 opener while Letterkenny are in action against The Nedd in League 1 with that game being played in Limavady.

The full fixture list can be seen here: https://northwestcricket.com/match-zone/