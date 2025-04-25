Over 6,000 appointments cancelled at LUH in 2024

Over 6,000 appointments were cancelled at Letterkenny University Hospital last year, up a huge 44% compared to the previous year.

A total of 6,216 cancellations were recorded at Letterkenny University Hospital last year, almost double the number of appointments cancelled at Sligo University Hospital and up from 4,311 in 2023.

The HSE has cited increased emergency department attendances, staff shortages, infection outbreaks and industrial action among the reasons for the high volume of cancellations.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle, a member of the Regional Health Forum West say the figures are very concerning.

He’s appealing to the HSE to carryout a review of the hospital to address the ongoing issues facing staff and patients: