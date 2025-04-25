Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
We were delighted to secure an exclusive interview with Fr Eamonn McLaughlin, from Downings, he i s a Canon of the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome –  He spoke to Greg about his personal relationship with Pope Francis and the personal interest Francis took in Ireland and issues in Donegal:

 

The Friday panel is Paddy Rooney, Cllr Denis McGee and India Kennedy. Topics include the death of Pope Francis, religion in schools and an end to the war in Ukraine:

In this hour we hear of the flooding ‘near miss’ for the west of Ireland during Storm Eowyn, over 6000 appointments cancelled at LUH in 2024 and EPA action taken in Donegal:

That’s Entertainment is with Maria Rushe and Sarah Terry!:

Eamonn McLaughlin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal priest remembers Pope Francis as someone who spoke personally to everyone

25 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 April 2025
Domestic Use - washing machine
News

People in Ramelton, Milford, and Kerrykeel urged to conserve water

25 April 2025
Wedding
News

5% decrease in opposite-sex marriages in Donegal in 2024

25 April 2025
Advertisement

