President Higgins arrives in Rome ahead of Pope Francis funeral

President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina have travelled to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis.

They will pay their respects at the lying in state of the late Pontiff in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican today.

Thousands of people queued for almost two hours in St Peter’s Square last night to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis.

People from all around the world have travelled to the Vatican to say goodbye to the late pontiff, and among them are many people from Ireland.

Today is the last day for mourners to pay their respects to Pope Francis. At 8pm tonight, there will be a ceremony for the closing of the coffin.