Two Donegal sites included on EPA’s National Priority Sites 2024

Unauthorised discharges to waterways and odour issues are the most common compliance failures by industry.

However, in its latest report, the Environmental Protection Agency says complaints about licenced sites have dropped.

The EPA has identified 10 industrial and waste licenced facilities as National Priority Sites in 2024, in its latest report out today.

It includes Aurivo Consumer Foods Limited, for discharges to water, and Glenmore Biogas for odour issues.

Poor operational management and a lack of investment in infrastructure underpinned the main compliance failures at priority sites across the country.

The Food and Drink and Waste sectors continue to dominate the National Priority Sites list.

Unauthorised discharges and odours have driven enforcement by the EPA.

Complaints received by the authority about licensed sites fell by 46% between 2021 and 2024.

Legal action taken last year led to fines as high as half a million euro for one case alone.

Both Aurivo Consumer Foods Limited and Glenmore Biogas have been removed from the National Priority List going into 2025.

