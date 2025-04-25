Ulster SFC Team News: Donnelly, Harte and Canavan return to starting fifteen for Tyrone

Tyrone have named their team to face Armagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final which takes place tomorrow (Saturday) at 4:45pm in Clones.

Mattie Donnelly, Peter Harte and Darragh Canavan all return to the starting fifteen, while Ruairi Canavan has been named on the bench.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney has made four changes for the game.

Conor Turbitt, Oisín Conaty, Paddy Burns and last year’s captain Aidan Forker come into the team.

Gareth Murphy, Darragh McMullen, Tiernan Kelly and Stefan Campbell all drop to the bench.

The winners of tomorrow’s clash will progress to face the winners of Sunday other semi-final between Donegal and Down in the Ulster Final.