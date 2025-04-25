Unbeaten run ends as Finn Harps are defeated by Cobh

Finn Harps have been beaten 3-1 by Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at St. Colman’s Park this evening.

The Ballybofey outfit were 2-0 down at the interval thanks to first-half efforts from David Bosnjak and Barry Coffey.

The home side struck again just two minutes into the second period through Cian Bargey and the game was effectively over as a contest.

Dara McGuinness found the net to give Harps a glimmer of hope on 66 minutes but high-flying Cobh held steady to run out comfortable winners.

The result is Kevin McHugh’s first defeat as Finn Harps manager having come into tonight’s match unbeaten in the previous six outings.

In other First Division games, Bray Wanderers have gone level on points with Dundalk at the summit following their 4-2 win over Kerry, 10-man UCD defeated Wexford 1-0 and Treaty United were 1-0 winners at home to Athlone Town.

Dundalk are away to Longford Town tomorrow evening and can once again move three points clear of Bray with a win.

Next up for Finn Harps, who sit in 7th spot following tonight’s results, is a fixture against Treaty United next Friday evening at Finn Park.