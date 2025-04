10 motorcyclists have lost their lives on the roads so far in 2025.

That’s up from seven during the same period last year, and four in 2023, according to research by the RSA.

It’s urging all road users to take extra care, as longer evenings and warmer weather mark the start of peak motorcycling season.

Over 90,000 motorcycling enthusiasts are expected to attend the NorthWest200 in Northern Ireland next week, and roads across the island will see a significant increase in activity.