100% Redress Party members walk out of housing meeting in frustration

Councillors belonging to the 100% Redress Party staged a walkout of today’s special plenary meeting on housing because of a lack of engagement.

Cllr Tomas Sean Devine spoke on behalf of his party colleagues to outline the ongoing failure of Housing Minister James Browne to visit Donegal in a bid to make progress in the ongoing defective concrete block crisis.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Cllr Devine says the monthly meetings dedicated to housing are not productive, and in his year of sitting on the council, nothing substantial has been achieved:

