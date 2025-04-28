18-year-old arrested in Derry for driving while disqualified and without insurance and possessing article with blade

Police in Derry have arrested an 18-year-old male on suspicion of offences including driving while disqualified, using a motor vehicle without insurance and possessing article with blade or point in a public place.

The arrest was made in the city yesterday evening following a report of a vehicle that failed to stop.

Police located the vehicle and the male was arrested.

He remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

The arrest is in connection with enquiries related to a road-related incident in the city on Wednesday last, when officers were on patrol and attempted to stop a vehicle on William Street which failed to stop.