42 adults currently accessing emergency accommodation in Donegal

It is reported that 42 adults and four families are currently in emergency accommodation in Donegal.

The figures were presented at today’s special plenary meeting on housing in County House Lifford.

Linda McCann, Homeless Prevention Co-Ordinator with Donegal County Council told the meeting that a lack of private rented accommodation, HAP properties and affordable rent means people are staying in homeless services for longer.

While, 50% of service users are struggling with their mental health or have an addiction.

42% of those availing of homeless supports in Donegal are doing so in the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District.

Members were informed that the Donegal and Inishowen Municipal Districts have 24% of those accessing homeless supports.

While 8% are based in Glenties and 2% are in the Lifford-Stranorlar MD.