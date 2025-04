The Department of Housing is expected to bring forward proposals for the appointment of a housing tzar this week.

The head of the Housing Activation Office will be tasked with removing barriers and smoothing the process so large scale housing projects can go ahead unhindered.

Former NAMA chief Brendan McDonagh, has been tipped for the role and will reportedly be offered a salary of 430 thousand euro a year.

The Taoiseach says he’s just focusing on getting people into houses: