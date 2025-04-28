Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Housing incentives for new Gardaí to be debated at annual conference

Rank and file Gardai are expected to call for a number of changes this week, as their annual conference gets underway.

The Garda Representative Association say they’ll debate issues such as state housing incentives for new Gardai, increases to the training wage and a review of suspension policies.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has not been invited to the conference for a second year in a row, a decision which he described today as ‘regrettable’.

G-R-A Assistant General Secretary Tara McManus says the top issue continues to be staffing struggles:

