Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

IN this hour we hear how the fire service had to draw water from a stream to battle the fire at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, we hear how a Derry content creator’s online abuse seems to be coming locally and there’s more anger over dog mess on the streets:

Cancer Campaigner Roseana Toner reflects on the turnout at a weekend protest at LUG, she disappointed and listeners have their says on next weekend’s anti ‘illegal’ immigration protest in Letterkenny:

Lots of sport in this how as Brenden Devenney discusses GAA while Jason Quigley discusses boxing. Monday Focus welcomes Alice into studio to discuss 30 years at the helm of Maggie’s Tavern: