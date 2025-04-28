Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

IN this hour we hear how the fire service had to draw water from a stream to battle the fire at St Mary’s Church in Derrybeg, we hear how a Derry content creator’s online abuse seems to be coming locally and there’s more anger over dog mess on the streets:

Cancer Campaigner Roseana Toner reflects on the turnout at a weekend protest at LUG, she disappointed and listeners have their says on next weekend’s anti ‘illegal’ immigration protest in Letterkenny:

Lots of sport in this how as Brenden Devenney discusses GAA while Jason Quigley discusses boxing. Monday Focus welcomes Alice into studio to discuss 30 years at the helm of Maggie’s Tavern:

Top Stories

Letterkenny Courthouse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Supreme Court sitting in Letterkenny, marking first in the Northwest

28 April 2025
100% Redress Party
Audio, News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party members walk out of housing meeting in frustration

28 April 2025
Damage to Police vehicle (002)
Top Stories, News

PSNI believe assault and criminal damage reports are linked

28 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 April 2025
