PSNI believe assault and criminal damage reports are linked

Police in Derry are investigating a number of incidents over the weekend, including damage to a bus, an assault on youths, criminal damage and disorder, which, at this time, police believe are all linked.

PSNI say that enquiries into each of these incidents are ongoing and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

On Saturday evening last, at around 6.30 pm, it was reported that three male youths were in the Nelson Drive area when they were chased by at least ten other youths, some of whom are reported to have shouted sectarian comments.

The three males being chased sought refuge in the back garden of a property in Caw Close.

It’s reported that their attackers jumped over a wall and used garden furniture to launch an assault.

The three victims managed to get away.

Meanwhile, late yesterday afternoon, police responded to a report of an arranged fight in the Waterside are.

A large number of individuals, mostly youths, some of whom were masked, were observed arriving in the Irish Street area.

From around 5 pm, bricks, bottles, and fireworks were thrown by and at youths, and at police.

A bus and one vehicle were damaged by bricks while travelling through the area.

Two police vehicles were also damaged.

The bus had its windows broken, leaving passengers and the driver badly shaken.

One passenger, a teenage boy, was covered in glass.

Police also received a report last evening, at around 8.40 pm, of criminal damage caused to a mural in The Fountain Estate, which had paint bombs thrown at it.

Later in the evening, at around 10.50 pm, a police vehicle, which was carrying two police dogs, was damaged by youths in the Irish Street area who threw objects at it.

The vehicle sustained damage to the nearside rear passenger door.

The police dogs were not injured, and two males were subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

One of the arrested was also for assault on police.

Another vehicle belonging to a member of the public was reported to have been damaged while travelling through the Fountain Estate area at 11.35 pm.

It was close to midnight when calm returned to the area.