The Supreme Court is sitting in Letterkenny Courthouse today, marking it’s first sitting in the Northwest.

It’s the fifth time the court will sit outside of Dublin.

The Court has heard the case of Imran v. Minister for Justice which concerns an issue of public importance, in relation to the requirement for a proportionality assessment, in a decision to revoke permanent residency.

Local Barrister of Law Damien Crawford says the significance of today should not be overlooked: