Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We discuss an RSA road safety campaign aimed at motorcyclists, Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman questions government commitment of housing and we chat to Emma O’Neill from ‘No hair – who cares’:

We talk to one of the organisers of an anti illegal immigration protest in Letterkenny this weekend and we get an update from Kerry as the investigation into the disappearance of farmer Michael Gaine is elevated to a murder inquiry:

We hear from the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre on the importance of law changes which would block defense access to victims counselling notes, we get an update from the GRA conference and there is live music ahead of the Jazz Festival in Derry: