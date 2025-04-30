Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

We discuss an RSA road safety campaign aimed at motorcyclists, Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman questions government commitment of housing and we chat to Emma O’Neill from ‘No hair – who cares’:

We talk to one of the organisers of an anti illegal immigration protest in Letterkenny this weekend and we get an update from Kerry as the investigation into the disappearance of farmer Michael Gaine is elevated to a murder inquiry:

We hear from the Donegal Rape Crisis Centre on the importance of law changes which would block defense access to victims counselling notes, we get an update from the GRA conference and there is live music ahead of the Jazz Festival in Derry:

Top Stories

Kim McMenamin 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

McMenamin denies immigration protest is motivated by racism

30 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man sentenced in Derry following ‘vicious assault’ in 2023

30 April 2025
letterkenny university hospital
Top Stories, News

47 patients without beds at LUH, the highest figure in the state

30 April 2025
