Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Dail debates proposed appointment of ‘housing tzar’

The Tánaiste says no decision has been made on the pay level for the Government’s new housing tzar.

The Cabinet sub-committee on housing will meet this afternoon to discuss the appointment of a CEO for the new Housing Activation Office.

NAMA’s Brendan McDonagh is the preferred candidate, but his 430-thousand euro salary has become a millstone for the Government.

While sources say that amount could be reduced before it’s agreed – Tánaiste Simon Harris told Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty this afternoon that nothing is final……….

 

You can hear the full exchange here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

new car
Top Stories, News

44% more EVs bought in Donegal last month compared to 2024 figures

1 May 2025
Aranmore lifeboat
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI assist stranded jet skier at Carrickfin

1 May 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice issued for Malin Head

1 May 2025
Cloncha High Cross 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Heritage Council seeks Climate Risk register to protect sites into the future

1 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

new car
Top Stories, News

44% more EVs bought in Donegal last month compared to 2024 figures

1 May 2025
Aranmore lifeboat
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI assist stranded jet skier at Carrickfin

1 May 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice issued for Malin Head

1 May 2025
Cloncha High Cross 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Heritage Council seeks Climate Risk register to protect sites into the future

1 May 2025
simon harris
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dail debates proposed appointment of ‘housing tzar’

1 May 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Donegal based priest remained silent before court today in Derry

1 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube