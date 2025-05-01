Dail debates proposed appointment of ‘housing tzar’

The Tánaiste says no decision has been made on the pay level for the Government’s new housing tzar.

The Cabinet sub-committee on housing will meet this afternoon to discuss the appointment of a CEO for the new Housing Activation Office.

NAMA’s Brendan McDonagh is the preferred candidate, but his 430-thousand euro salary has become a millstone for the Government.

While sources say that amount could be reduced before it’s agreed – Tánaiste Simon Harris told Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty this afternoon that nothing is final……….

