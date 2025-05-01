Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch: “We’ve got a point to prove”

Derry City Manager Tiernan Lynch

Derry City are heading into the bank holiday weekend with the opportunity to build some momentum as the Candy Stipes face two home fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

It’s been a topsy-turvy start to the season for Tiernan Lynch’s side but a Friday night clash with Shelbourne and a Monday night game against St. Pats could pave the way for some much-needed consistency.

Lynch has been speaking to the assembled media ahead of Friday’s visit of the champions and says “we have a point to prove”…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nikki Manus (1)
Top Stories, News

Donegal Senators appointed to Dáil committees

1 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, May 1st

1 May 2025
Screenshot 2025-05-01 153029
Audio, News, Top Stories

Northwest surgical hub location not decided yet – Health Minister

1 May 2025
new car
Top Stories, News

44% more EVs bought in Donegal last month compared to 2024 figures

1 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Nikki Manus (1)
Top Stories, News

Donegal Senators appointed to Dáil committees

1 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, May 1st

1 May 2025
Screenshot 2025-05-01 153029
Audio, News, Top Stories

Northwest surgical hub location not decided yet – Health Minister

1 May 2025
new car
Top Stories, News

44% more EVs bought in Donegal last month compared to 2024 figures

1 May 2025
Aranmore lifeboat
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI assist stranded jet skier at Carrickfin

1 May 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice issued for Malin Head

1 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube