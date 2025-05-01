Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch: “We’ve got a point to prove”

Derry City are heading into the bank holiday weekend with the opportunity to build some momentum as the Candy Stipes face two home fixtures in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

It’s been a topsy-turvy start to the season for Tiernan Lynch’s side but a Friday night clash with Shelbourne and a Monday night game against St. Pats could pave the way for some much-needed consistency.

Lynch has been speaking to the assembled media ahead of Friday’s visit of the champions and says “we have a point to prove”…