Donegal based priest remained silent before courts today in Derry



A priest from the Derry Diocese, charged with attempted sexual communication with a child, appeared before Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Fr. Edward Gallagher was approached by self proclaimed pedophile hunters ‘Justice Reborn’ last month, after which he was subsequently arrested.

The 58 year old with an address at Orchard Park in Lifford, County Donegal appeared by Sightlink from Maghaberry Prison charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2nd and April 17th.

He did not speak during the short appearance.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman told the court there were ‘still some issues to be resolved’ as regards a bail application.

He said he had been in discussion with police and the prosecution about the issues.

Mr Chapman asked that the defendant be produced on Friday May 9th for a possible bail application.

The case was adjourned until May 9th for a possible bail application.