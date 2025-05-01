Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal based priest remained silent before courts today in Derry


A priest from the Derry Diocese, charged with attempted sexual communication with a child, appeared before Derry Magistrate’s Court.

Fr. Edward Gallagher was approached by self proclaimed pedophile hunters ‘Justice Reborn’ last month, after which he was subsequently arrested.

The 58 year old with an address at Orchard Park in Lifford, County Donegal appeared by Sightlink from Maghaberry Prison charged with attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2nd and April 17th.

He did not speak during the short appearance.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman told the court there were ‘still some issues to be resolved’ as regards a bail application.

He said he had been in discussion with police and the prosecution about the issues.

Mr Chapman asked that the defendant be produced on Friday May 9th for a possible bail application.

The case was adjourned until May 9th for a possible bail application.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

simon harris
News

Dail debates proposed appointment of ‘housing tzar’

1 May 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Donegal based priest remained silent before courts today in Derry

1 May 2025
Electoral Commission
Audio, News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission finds a high level of inaccuracies in Donegal’s electoral register

1 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

simon harris
News

Dail debates proposed appointment of ‘housing tzar’

1 May 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Donegal based priest remained silent before courts today in Derry

1 May 2025
Electoral Commission
Audio, News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission finds a high level of inaccuracies in Donegal’s electoral register

1 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 May 2025
podplan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Revised National Planning Framework must take correct approach to offshore energy – MacLochlainn

1 May 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News

LUH is once again the second most overcrowded hospital in the country

1 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube