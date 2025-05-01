Downings native John Cronin’s reign as President of Athletics Ireland comes to an end

John Cronin’s time as President of Athletics Ireland has come to an end following the conclusion of his second term in charge.

The Downings native has been at the head of the organisation since 2021 and has overseen some of the most exciting times in the history of Irish athletics.

Cronin has lived in Tullamore since 1983 and has had a long career in the sport after growing up competing in Donegal at underage level.

The outgoing president spoke to Highland’s Mark Gallagher earlier today and spoke fondly of his reign at the helm, which spanned two terms over the past four years…