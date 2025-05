There were 31 admitted patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 12 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

For the second in a row, the figure was the second highest on the INMO’s daily Trolleywatch survey.

Nationally, there were 331 patients awaiting beds this morning, the highest figure, 103, in Limerick.

There were 20 admitted patients awaiting beds in Sligo, 12 of them in the ED.