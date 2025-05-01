Northwest surgical hub location not decided yet – Health Minister

The location of a new surgical hub in the Northwest has not yet been decided according to the Minister for Health.

Minister Jenifer Carroll McNeil was speaking to Greg Hughes this afternoon outside of the Errigal ECC Hub where she spent time talking to representatives from the Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland and the Cancer Care group.

Public representatives were invited, however, opposition TDs and Fianna Fail’s Pat The Cope Gallagher declined, describing the meeting as more of a photo opportunity than a meaningful engagement.

When asked about the decision to build a new surgical hub for the North West in Sligo, rather than Donegal, the Minister denied that any decision had yet been made: