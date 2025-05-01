Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We return to the issue of people being downgraded on the DCB scheme and ask Deputy Charles Ward why he isn’t meeting with the health Minister who is in Donegal today – we also hear of a new Indoor Walking Initiative in Inishowen:

We hear calls on the Government to scrap the situation where young people are paid below the minimum wage, Coimisiún na Meán wants your views on RTE and TY student Oisin tells Greg about his Blue Star Accessibility Review business:

We are in the garden with Paul before we hear from the One in Four Group, they are calling on government to put in place a preventative framework to protect younger people from sexual abuse – we also hear about a review of school meals:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Donegal based priest remained silent before courts today in Derry

1 May 2025
Electoral Commission
Audio, News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission finds a high level of inaccuracies in Donegal’s electoral register

1 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 May 2025
podplan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Revised National Planning Framework must take correct approach to offshore energy – MacLochlainn

1 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Donegal based priest remained silent before courts today in Derry

1 May 2025
Electoral Commission
Audio, News, Top Stories

Electoral Commission finds a high level of inaccuracies in Donegal’s electoral register

1 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 May 2025
podplan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Revised National Planning Framework must take correct approach to offshore energy – MacLochlainn

1 May 2025
letterkenny university hospital
News

LUH is once again the second most overcrowded hospital in the country

1 May 2025
BT Derry
News

Eastwood urges Economy Minister to intervene as BT signals intention to leave Derry

1 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube