The Dail’s been told the revised National Planning Framework must be strengthened in terms of maximising the potential for offshore energy while respecting the seafood sector and others who make their livelihood on he water.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, the Sinn Fein Marine Spokesperson, said government must ;earn from the mistakes of the past and ensure that there is meaningful engagement right from the start.

He believes there is a will there to find a way forward…………