Ulster U20 Final: Paul Devlin & Ruairi McCullagh on Tyrone’s win over Donegal

Paul Devlin has now led Tyrone to five Ulster U20 Football Championship wins after defeating Donegal after extra-time in last night’s provincial decider in Owenbeg.

It finished 1-19 to 2-14 after 80 minutes of action.

The Red Hand boss spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly after the game and says full praise must go to the players for the desire needed to dig in when things got tough…

Ruairi McCullagh was named Man Of The Match in last night’s encounter.

He also gave his thoughts to Oisin at full time…