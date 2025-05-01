Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Ulster U20 Final: Paul Devlin & Ruairi McCullagh on Tyrone’s win over Donegal

Tyrone U20 manager Paul Devlin

Paul Devlin has now led Tyrone to five Ulster U20 Football Championship wins after defeating Donegal after extra-time in last night’s provincial decider in Owenbeg.

It finished 1-19 to 2-14 after 80 minutes of action.

The Red Hand boss spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly after the game and says full praise must go to the players for the desire needed to dig in when things got tough…

 

Ruairi McCullagh was named Man Of The Match in last night’s encounter.

He also gave his thoughts to Oisin at full time…

BT Derry
News

Eastwood urges Economy Minister to intervene as BT signals intention to leave Derry

1 May 2025
mark Durkan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Durkan tells MLAs a NI Infrastructure Commission is a necessity

1 May 2025
one in four
News

Child abuse is still a crisis – One in Four

1 May 2025
nyci
News, Top Stories

Sub minimum pay rates must be tackled – NYCI

1 May 2025
